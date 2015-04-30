* IAG Q1 profit of 25 mln euros vs 150 mln euro loss last yr
* Air France Q1 loss 417 mln euros vs 445 mln loss last yr
* Shares in IAG down 2 pct, Air France down 3.2 pct
By Sarah Young and Victoria Bryan
LONDON/BERLIN, April 30 British Airways-owner
IAG swung to a profit for the first time in its
seasonally weakest first quarter, but warned a stronger dollar
would hold it back this quarter, echoing a warning from rival
Air France-KLM.
Both airlines saw lower fuel bills, but Air France said
pressure on ticket prices and the firmer dollar would offset any
benefits over the whole of 2015, while IAG said its rate of
profit improvement would slow in the current quarter.
"Fuel in the second quarter will show an increase because of
the movement in the euro-dollar principally, so it is a
significant issue," IAG chief executive Willie Walsh told
reporters on Thursday.
European airlines are losing some of the benefit from lower
fuel prices, which they buy in dollars. The euro weakened by
more than 11 percent against the dollar in the first quarter.
Shares in IAG, formed from the 2011 merger of British
Airways (BA) and Iberia, fell 2 percent, while Air France was
3.2 percent lower at 0948 GMT, which analysts said partly
reflected the oil price's climb to a five-month high.
At IAG, there was also some profit-taking, analysts said,
after a 40 percent rise in the stock over the last six months.
"All the good news looks priced-in," Cantor's Robin Byde said.
IAG and Air France, Europe's biggest and third biggest
legacy carriers respectively, both kept previously-announced
targets for 2015 and said they were focused on lowering costs,
with IAG outperforming Air France on that front in the first
quarter -- continuing the trend of recent years.
To counter price competition in Europe, where low cost
airlines such as Ryanair and Gulf carriers including
Emirates are stealing market share on short and long routes
respectively, Air France is battling with unions to cut costs.
IAG's businesses have already concluded that process.
Productivity improvements at Iberia, more efficient planes,
higher passenger numbers and a strong performance on BA's key
trans-Atlantic routes, helped IAG post an underlying operating
profit of 25 million euros ($28 million) for the three months
ended March 31, versus last year's 150 million euro loss.
European airlines tend to run at a loss in the winter
quarter when fewer customers fly. Air France-KLM said its
first-quarter operating loss narrowed to 417 million euros ($463
million) from 445 million a year ago.
IAG gave no update on its 1.36 billion euro plan to buy
Ireland's Aer Lingus, as it waits for the Irish state to decide
whether to sell its 25 percent stake.
"It's not a distraction for us so from that point of view
we're not under any pressure, nor are we intending to put any
pressure on anybody involved in the process," Walsh said.
