* Q1 profit of 155 mln euros beats 145 mln euro forecast
* Says to trim 2016 capacity growth to 4.9 pct from 5.2 pct
* Q2 affected by Brussels, oil slowdown, Brexit worries
* Shares down 4.5 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, April 29 British Airways-owner IAG
said it would trim its growth plans this year to adjust
for weaker demand in the second quarter, as people flew less
after the Brussels attacks and as oil weakness and Brexit
worries dented business travel.
IAG's Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Friday that the
group, whose portfolio also includes Iberia, Vueling and Aer
Lingus, would cut its 2016 capacity growth to 4.9 percent from a
previously planned 5.2 percent.
The Brussels attacks, which included a bombing in the
departure hall of Zaventem airport and claimed 32 lives on March
22, had curbed travel appetite over the last six weeks, IAG
said.
"The trends going into the third quarter, however, appear to
be back to normal," Walsh told reporters on a call, saying he
expected the third quarter to be "strong".
That period is when IAG tends to make its biggest profit as
its core European customer base goes on holiday.
Walsh said the Brussels attacks were having a "more
pronounced" and "more extended" impact on travel demand than
past shocks given how soon they had come after the Paris attacks
in November.
Shares in IAG traded down 4.5 percent to 525 pence at 0805
GMT, continuing a dismal run since the beginning of the year.
The stock has lost 13 percent since January, underperforming
Britain's blue-chip index, which is flat. Some analysts have
blamed risks associated with Britain's vote on EU membership on
June 23.
"The shares remain under the pall of the UK's EU referendum
... and for many investors we find this binary outlook to be a
deterrent to new investment," RBC analyst Damian Brewer said.
In the second quarter, IAG was also being affected by weaker
demand from high-margin business travellers, in particular
flying related to the slowdown-hit oil industry and Brazil, and
as British corporates take a pause due to Brexit uncertainty.
American Airlines Group Inc warned earlier in April
that a key revenue measure would fall in the second quarter.
Lufthansa, IAG's European rival, publishes
first-quarter results on May 3.
IAG stuck to its forecast for 2016 profit. It said reaching
that target would be helped by a plan to cut costs, excluding
fuel, by about 1 percent during the year.
For the three months ended March 31, IAG posted underlying
operating profit of 155 million euros, beating a consensus
forecast of 145 million euros, due to lower fuel prices and cost
cuts.
