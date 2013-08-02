* Q2 operating profit 245 mln euros vs 4 mln euro loss
* Iberia Q2 losses fall for first time in almost 3 years
* IAG shares hit all-time high
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Aug 2 International Airlines Group
said the revamp of its Spanish carrier Iberia was
starting to bear fruit as the group swung to a quarterly profit,
sending its shares to an all-time high.
IAG, Europe's third-biggest airline by market
value, has spent around 700 million euros on restructuring
Iberia, which reduced losses for the first time in almost three
years in the second quarter.
The Spanish airline became unprofitable in all markets,
including long-haul, following its merger with British Airways
(BA) in 2011.
Iberia has been hit by competition from low-cost rivals and
high-speed trains, labour disputes and a recession that has left
a quarter of Spaniards out of work.
"Iberia has started to turn the corner," IAG chief executive
Willie Walsh told reporters on Thursday. "It is starting to see
the benefits of cuts to costs and capacity but there's still a
long way to go."
Full-service carriers such as BA and Germany's Lufthansa
have slashed jobs and shelved growth plans as they
grapple with high fuel prices, a weak economy and fight to
defend market share against nimbler low-cost rivals such as
Ryanair.
Lufthansa, itself in the middle of a deep revamp, on Friday
reported a 27 percent fall in second-quarter profit after staff
costs grew and demand remained weak.
IAG has cut 1,700 jobs at the Madrid-based carrier and plans
to take that figure to more than 3,000 by 2014 as part of plans
to focus long-haul routes which it believes can become
profitable. Budget carrier Vueling, which IAG acquired earlier
this year, and its Iberia Express unit, will concentrate on
shorter services.
Losses at Iberia, Europe's biggest carrier to Latin America,
fell to 35 million euros in the three months to June 30 from 93
million in the same quarter last year.
Prior to its merger with Iberia, BA faced similar problems
to the Spanish carrier and responded by cutting staff, lowering
salaries and offering more competitive ticket prices. BA is now
performing consistently well and second-quarter profit almost
trebled to 247 million euros, boosted by strong transatlantic
traffic out of its London Heathrow base.
Shares in IAG, which have risen 57 percent so far this year,
hit 312.30 pence in early trade, their highest level since the
merged BA-Iberia listed on the stock market in January 2011. The
stock was 3.9 percent higher by 0905 GMT, valuing the group
around 5.6 billion pounds.
"We're seeing the combined effect of a strong performance
from BA and the early impact of the radical restructuring at
Iberia," said Davy analyst Stephen Furlong. "This will focus
investors' minds on IAG's profit targets, which, judging by the
progress being made at Iberia, look doable."
Walsh reiterated his view that IAG would deliver an
operating profit of 1.6 billion euros by 2015.
IAG reported a second-quarter operating profit of 245
million euros, compared with a 4 million loss a year ago, and
ahead of an average forecast from analysts of 163 million euros.
IAG said it could not provide guidance for 2013 operating
profit because it was waiting for shareholder approval for its
fleet replacement orders, which could have an impact on future
profits.
Earlier this year Walsh said IAG would report an operating
result close to the 485 million euros profit it delivered in
2011, subject to the success of its Iberia restructuring plan.
The group plans to increase capacity by 5.2 percent this
year, helped by Vueling, which delivered a 27 million euro
profit in the quarter.