By Alistair Smout
LONDON May 5 British Airways owner IAG
joined other European carriers in giving a more upbeat
assessment on pricing after it posted record first-quarter
results on Friday, helping to boost its shares.
Airlines have suffered from years of falling ticket prices,
but European carriers are seeing signs of a turnaround as the
decline in fares slows.
IAG said it expects quarterly revenue per passenger mile
flown to register its first year-on-year increase since 2014 in
the second quarter. Though that measure of sales relative to
flight capacity was down 3.1 percent at constant currency in the
first quarter, Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the performance
since last year has been encouraging.
"What we're seeing is that trend, which was an issue
commented on by a lot of airlines. We're seeing an improving
trend and it's moving faster than we would have expected," Walsh
said.
The comments by IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer
Lingus, chime with recent assessments by Air France
and Lufthansa, which have also said that the pricing
environment and bookings are improving heading into the summer.
IAG's first-quarter operating profit before exceptional
items came in at 170 million euros ($186.6 million), up 9.7
percent and well ahead of a Reuters forecast of 140.5 million
euros.
Total revenue fell by 2.8 percent but was slightly ahead of
expectations, helped by the improvement in pricing.
Profit was also lifted by falling costs. Total unit costs at
constant currency were down 2.9 percent and Walsh said the group
had been able to control costs within its power while also
benefiting from lower fuel prices.
Shares in IAG rose 5 percent to their highest since January
2016. Some airlines struggled in 2016, with many Britain-focused
carriers giving profit warnings in response to the country's
vote to leave the European Union.
IAG, which last year cut its results guidance because of the
fall in sterling after the Brexit referendum, said there was
again an adverse currency exchange impact of 32 million euros in
the quarter from the translation of sterling profit into euros.
($1 = 0.9110 euros)
