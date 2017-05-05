LONDON May 5 IAG's new low cost, long haul
airline Level will add two or three new aircraft in 2018 and
operate from at least one new European base, IAG Chief Executive
Willie Walsh said on Friday.
IAG said in March that it would launch Level this
year as a Barcelona-based airline to serve the Americas,
operated by Iberia staff and crew with just two Airbus A330.
Walsh said bookings for the summer were "stunning" and had
fuelled confidence in the project.
"We are looking at additional aircraft for Level at this
stage for 2018. So you should expect two, maybe three more
aircraft entering the fleet and launching in at least one new
European city," Walsh told analysts on a call.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Alexander Smith)