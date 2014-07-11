(Adds details, background)
MADRID, July 11 International Consolidated
Airlines Group (IAG) said on Friday its Spanish carrier
Iberia would begin a consultation period to cut up to 1,581
staff.
Iberia, which IAG expects to return to profit this year, was
hit by strikes and clashed with unions last year when it tried
to push through job losses, though it eventually settled
disputes with employees.
A spokesman for Iberia's pilots union SEPLA said the latest
job consultation was planned and the redundancies would be
voluntary. IAG said in its statement it had been one of the
options discussed during previous negotiations on salaries and
working conditions.
Iberia - whose losses have dragged on parent IAG, owner of
British Airways - had already planned 3,100 staff cuts for the
2012-2015 period. The new redundancies affecting up to 1,581
people will take place over the 2014-2017 period, a spokesman at
the carrier said.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz and Sarah White, Editing by Julien
Toyer and Jane Merriman)