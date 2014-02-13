By Robert Hetz and Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID Feb 13 International Airlines Group
has reached a deal with Spanish pilots to link salary
rises to group profitability from 2015, helping to ensure the
viability of local carrier Iberia.
IAG, which groups British Airways and Spanish carriers
Iberia and Vueling, said in a statement on Thursday that Spanish
pilots union SEPLA had agreed that wages would be frozen until
2015, and also agreed to productivity improvements.
Luis Gallego, Iberia's executive chairman, called the deal
"groundbreaking".
"A strong and profitable Iberia can protect jobs in the long
term and boost tourism, which is a key driver in (Madrid
airport) Barajas and Spain's economic recovery," he said in a
statement.
Iberia has been a drag on earnings at IAG, Europe's No. 3
airline by market value, since its merger with BA in 2011. It
was hit by competition from low-cost carriers and high-speed
trains during a prolonged economic downturn in Spain and became
unprofitable in all markets, including long haul.
It embarked on a cost-cutting drive last year, reducing the
number of routes it offers by 14 percent. It aims to slash 3,800
of its 15,000-strong staff in a redundancy round that sparked
strikes in 2013.
Iberia's passenger traffic fell 16.5 percent last year as a
result of its cutbacks, though the carrier, which is also
negotiating new agreements with flight crew, is due to post its
first annual profit since 2010.
Gallego told a news conference that the preliminary deal
with pilots would help Iberia's competitiveness on its Latin
American routes and would also help it fend off competition from
low cost carriers in Spain.
Justo Peral, head of Iberia's pilots union, said Iberia's
pilot labour costs would drop over 60 percent after the changes,
which include more flexible hours.
IAG said the agreement put Iberia on track for the more
positive of two scenarios outlined at IAG's Capital Markets Day
in November 2013.
In November IAG raised its 2015 operating profit goal to 1.8
billion euros ($2.5 billion) from 1.6 billion, citing savings
from integrating budget carrier Vueling, improved margins at BA
and a recovery at Iberia.
IAG shares closed up 2.8 percent on Thursday at 442 pence
per share.
Gallego said on Thursday that savings from the deal with
pilots would also help it grow Iberia Express, its low cost
brand, which could end up flying 15 percent of Iberia's capacity
- which would allow it to increase its fleet to 25 airplanes
from 15 now.