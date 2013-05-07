May 7 Qatar has approached International
Airlines Group , the owner of British Airways
and Iberia, with an informal offer to become the company's
largest shareholder by buying the 12 percent stake held by
Spain's nationalised lender Bankia, the Financial Times
reported.
Qatar had approached IAG to ask whether the company would
welcome it as a shareholder, the FT said citing two people
familiar with the matter.
The financial daily cited one of those people as saying the
initial approach was made last year, though it wasn't clear
which Qatari entity would buy the Bankia stake.
A third person familiar with the matter told the paper that
IAG had informed Bankia of the interest from Qatar about three
months ago.
"This is an issue for Bankia and we're not going to comment
further," an IAG spokeswoman told Reuters.
Bankia could not be immediately reached for comment by
Reuters. It had declined to comment to the FT, saying it would
seek the best possible price for its non-core assets.
Earlier this year, Bankia - the biggest failed bank in
Spain's history - hired Rothschild to help sell its stakes in
companies including power group Iberdrola and insurer
Mapfre, as the bank rebuilds its capital.