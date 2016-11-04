LONDON Nov 4 British Airways-owner IAG
stuck to its earnings and margins growth targets for the period
to 2020, shrugging off the impact of a deterioration in the
travel environment this year.
For the 2016-2020 period, IAG said on Friday that it was
still forecasting earnings growth of at least 12 percent
annually and an operating profit margin of 12 to 15 percent,
adding that the outlook for shareholder returns was positive
given its cash-flow targets and strong balance sheet.
The group, which also owns the Iberia, Vueling and Aer
Lingus airlines, nudged down its forecasts for yearly capital
expenditure and said it would grow capacity, measured by
available seat kilometres, at around 3 percent a year, slightly
down on the 3 percent to 4 percent previously targeted.
