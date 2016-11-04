* Airline group sticks to earnings per share growth forecast
* Trims plans to expand capacity
* Currency factors and security fears cloud outlook
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 4 British Airways-owner IAG
stuck to its main long-term earnings and margin growth targets
but scaled back its plans to expand capacity in a sign of the
tough environment in which airlines are operating.
IAG, which also owns the Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling
airlines, confirmed forecasts for average annual earnings per
share growth of at least 12 percent and an operating profit
margin of 12 to 15 percent for the 2016-2020 period. Those are
targets it first set out this time last year.
The group did, however, trim its forecast for core earnings,
saying it expected this to average 5.3 billion euros ($5.88
billion) per year, down from the 5.6 billion euros it had
previously said.
IAG has already cautioned that currency effects would drag
on its earnings this year after the pound weakened 14 percent
against the euro and 16 percent since the dollar since Britain
voted to leave the EU in June.
The outlook for most European airlines has darkened this
year. They face falling fares after carriers, particularly low
cost ones, put more seats on to the market to try to take
advantage of low fuel prices and gain market share.
Britain's Brexit vote and the resulting uncertainty and
currency moves, a series of attacks in Europe, plus depressed
appetite for corporate travel, have all put the brakes on demand
this year, prompting IAG to trim capacity and twice downgrade
its 2016 profit forecast.
SLOWING EXPANSION
IAG lowered its 2016-2020 capacity growth plans, measured in
available seat kilometres, to around 3 percent a year, compared
to the 3-4 percent previously targeted, and said it would invest
less on capital expenditure each year.
The airline group also said it was focused on shareholder
cash returns, highlighting its strong outlook for equity free
cash flow targets and its strong balance sheet.
Shares in IAG traded down 3.1 percent at 435.3 pence by 0950
GMT. They had risen 8 percent since it announced third quarter
results a week ago outperforming Britain's bluechip index
which lost 2 percent of its value in that period.
Cantor analyst Robin Byde said: "The key messages on long
term operating profit margins and free cash generation are
unchanged but IAG has softened its capacity growth and capex
forecasts; perhaps indicating that the cycle has turned."
Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo called the downgrades "minor"
and said the lower core earnings figure probably reflected the
currency impact.
IAG is also suffering due to its exposure to Britain. It
reports in euros but gets a third of its revenues from the UK
and pays for fuel in dollars.
