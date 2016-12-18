LONDON Talks aimed at averting a planned Christmas strike by British Airways cabin crew will be held on Monday, conciliation service Acas said.

Last week, British Airways said the Unite trade union had called a strike involving one of its five cabin crew fleets on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (Dec. 26).

The union said last week that thousands of cabin crew had voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay.

"BA and Unite have accepted our invitation to attend conciliation talks in respect of the cabin crew dispute tomorrow morning," a spokeswoman for Acas said.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey welcomed the talks.

"It is only by getting round the table that we can find a solution to my members' concerns," he said in a statement.

"Unite will work tirelessly to defend them, to get this dispute solved and to win them the fair and decent treatment these workers deserve."

BA did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Jane Merriman)