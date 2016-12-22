(Adds more details and background)
Dec 22 British Airways cabin crew have
called off a planned Christmas strike, trade union Unite said on
Thursday.
Unite said the decision was made after it received a revised
offer from British Airways. The offer will be put to a ballot of
its members.
The planned cabin crew strike on Boxing Day has also been
suspended, Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said in a
statement.
British Airways said it welcomed the announcement.
Thousands of cabin crew members working for British Airways
had voted on Dec. 16 in favour of strike action in a pay
dispute. Unite had earlier said that over 2,500 Unite members
who crew long- and short-haul routes to dozens of destinations
were to walk out after Dec. 21.
A number of planned strikes have been called this month.
Among these are walkouts by airline cabin staff, baggage
handlers, rail conductors and Post Office counter workers.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May had criticised the wave of
strikes sweeping Britain as unacceptable action that showed
"contempt" for ordinary people in the run-up to Christmas.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by John
Stonestreet and James Dalgleish)