LONDON Dec 4 British Airways is in talks with a
trade union over plans to cut 400 senior cabin crew jobs, adding
to pressure on parent International Consolidated Airlines Group
, which is already facing holiday season strikes at its
Iberia business.
British Airways said on Tuesday it had begun a 90-day
consultation with union Unite and believed that it would be able
to make the reductions through voluntary redundancies.
Unite officer Oliver Richardson said the union would be
working to ensure that BA "keeps its promise of 'no compulsory'
redundancies".
"Any attempts to force people wanting to continue working
for BA out of a job will be resisted," he said.
BA fought a protracted battle over pay and staffing in 2010
and 2011 with cabin crew, which was resolved last year after a
number of disruptive strikes.
Its partner airline Iberia said earlier this month it would
axe about 4,500 jobs as it cut capacity to make it more
competitive. A series of strikes are planned next month in
protest.