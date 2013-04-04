LONDON, April 4 International Airlines Group
reported a 0.1 percent rise in March traffic, after a
strong performance from British Airways made up for weakness at
its Spanish carrier Iberia following a series of strikes.
Group traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres,
rose 0.1 percent compared to March last year, while passenger
load factor - a measure of how well it fill its planes -
increased by 0.9 percentage points to 79.7 percent, IAG said on
Thursday.
First and business-class traffic, the most lucrative part of
its passenger business, fell 2 percent compared to the previous
year following strikes in Spain over the Easter holiday, while
non-premium traffic rose 0.5 percent.
British Airways's March traffic was 6.3 percent higher from
the prior year compared to a 14.9 percent fall at Iberia, the
company said.
Worsening economic conditions in Spain have hit IAG's
performance in recent months. Iberia's chief executive resigned
on March 27 after months of strikes at the airline, which only
ended after the intervention of a government-appointed
mediator.
Shares in IAG, which have risen 31 percent over the past
three months, were 0.6 percent lower at 252.7 pence at 1554 GMT.