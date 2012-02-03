* Traffic, measured in RPK up 1.1 pct
* Premium Jan traffic up 3.8 pct
* Non-premium traffic up 0.7 pct
* Shares up 2.2 pct
LONDON, Feb 3 International Airlines Group
, formed by the merger of BA and Iberia, posted a small
rise in traffic in January, boosted by strong growth in first
and business class passengers.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK),
rose by 1.1 percent versus January 2011, while passenger load
factor -- a measure of how well it fills its planes -- was up
200 basis points at 75.7 percent, it said on Friday.
IAG said its first and business-class travel -- the most
profitable part of its passenger business - rose 3.8 percent,
while non-premium traffic was up 0.7 percent.
Earlier this week industry body IATA said airlines faced
over $8 billion in overall losses this year if the euro zone
turmoil in Europe turned into a full banking crisis.
Even in the best-case scenario, the global industry was
likely to see a decline in profit from $6.9 billion in 2011 to
$3.5 billion in 2012, it added.
IAG, which recently agreed to buy Lufthansa's British unit
bmi, reported a 31 percent fall in third-quarter profit, better
than expected and outperforming peers. However, its traffic
growth has slowed in recent months.
It is due to release full-year results on Feb. 29.
IAG shares, which have risen 14 percent in the last three
months, were up 2.2 percent to 188.45 pence by 1530
GMT, valuing the company at around 3.5 billion pounds.