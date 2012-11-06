LONDON Nov 6 International Airlines Group
posted a strong rise in October traffic, as a robust
performance from British Airways made up for weakness at Spain's
Iberia.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose by
3.2 percent versus October 2011, while passenger load factor - a
measure of how well it fills its planes - was up 0.4 percentage
points at 80.5 percent, it said on Tuesday.
IAG said its first and business-class travel - the most
profitable part of its passenger business - rose 3.2 percent,
while non-premium traffic was also up 3.2 percent.
British Airways' October traffic was up 6.2 percent compared
to a 3.7 percent fall at Iberia.
IAG has seen worsening economic conditions in Spain hit its
performance in recent months, undermining strength in long-haul
travel out of London.
The group recently said its commercial performance at its
Madrid hub has deteriorated further due to the ongoing effects
of challenging macroeconomic conditions in Spain and across the
wider euro zone, as well as the after-effects of prolonged
industrial action.
IAG is due to announce a new restructuring plan, including a
swathe of job cuts, for Iberia on Friday, having completed one
for British Airways last year.
The Anglo-Spanish group expects underperforming Iberia to
push it into a small operating loss for 2012.
Shares in IAG, which have risen 13 percent in the last three
months, were up 1.7 percent at 173.5 pence by 1506 GMT, valuing
the group at around 3.2 billion pounds ($5.11 billion).