MADRID Feb 19 The International Airline Group
says it will not raise its 7 euros per share bid to buy
out shares in Spanish budget carrier Vueling despite
shareholder pressure for a higher offer.
Spanish website El Confidencial had cited unnamed sources as
saying that IAG would present an increased offer of between 7.5
and 8 euros per share in the coming days after several
shareholders rejected the current bid.
"IAG is moving ahead with its 7 euros per share offer, as
the company informed on Feb. 6," an IAG spokeswoman told Reuters
by email on Tuesday.
IAG said this month that it had ruled out raising the 113
million euro ($150.9 million) offer for the 54.15 percent of
Vueling it does not already own.
The bid represented a premium of about 28 percent to
Vueling's share price when it was launched in November. Since
then, Vueling's shares have traded as high as 8.10 euros and
were up 3.23 percent at 8 euros on Tuesday morning.
El Confidencial said that solid earnings and share price
performances from other European budget carriers, such as
easyJet and Ryanair, could make a case for an
increased bid for Vueling.
However, a higher offer could stoke further fury from
workers at IAG-owned Iberia, who were staging the second of 15
planned walkouts on Tuesday to protest a deep cost-cutting plan.