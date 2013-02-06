MADRID Feb 6 The International Airline Group
said on Wednesday it had ruled out raising a 113
million euros ($153 million) bid to buy out the shares it does
not already own in Spanish budget carrier Vueling.
In November, IAG launched a 7 euro per share offer for the
54.15 percent of Vueling it does not already own, representing a
premium of about 28 percent to Vueling's share price at the
time.
The bid was conditional on receiving acceptances from 90
percent of non-IAG shareholders.
In a statement on Wednesday, IAG said it could waive the
condition for minimum acceptances but had no current plans to
launch a bid to de-list the remaining Vueling shares at a price
above the original tender offer.