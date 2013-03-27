BRIEF-Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
MADRID, March 27 The International Airlines Group said on Wednesday it had raised its takeover offer for budget airline Vueling to 9.25 euros ($11.89) per share from 7 euros after the carrier rejected the previous offer.
IAG also said it would extend the acceptance period for the offer to 48 days from 39 days. Spain's stock market regulator had earlier suspended trading in Vueling's shares.
* Announced on Friday FY revenue of 15.2 million euros ($16.23 million) versus 14.0 million euros year ago
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: