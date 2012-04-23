By Drazen Jorgic
| LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 British Airways and Iberia
owner IAG will struggle to sell two loss-making
subsidiaries it inherited through the acquisition of Lufthansa's
UK unit bmi, IAG's chief executive Willie Walsh said
on Monday.
IAG last year agreed a 172.5 million pounds ($278 million)
deal to buy bmi but last week said it had received a discount
for taking on bmi's loss-making low-cost and regional divisions.
Walsh said IAG was in talks with potential buyers but that a
sale was far from certain.
"I'm not confident [about a sale], no. These are airlines
that Lufthansa struggled to sell but we are going to make an
effort to sell them," Walsh told reporters at London's Heathrow
airport.
"We've made clear from the very beginning that regional and
bmibaby don't form part of IAG's plans."
Bmi comprises three underperforming businesses: a
traditional airline serving Europe, the Middle East and Africa;
bmi regional, serving the UK; and low-cost unit bmibaby.
IAG said bmi's mainline operation would be integrated into
British Airways, putting some 1,200 jobs at risk, while bmibaby
and regional would be sold off or shut down.
Walsh said prized Heathrow take-off and landing slots that
came with the acquisition of bmi would help IAG expand further
into the Asian market, but warned that integrating the business
into British Airways would take time.
"Bmi is a huge loss making company. If you look at the
losses that bmi has had, a lot of work is going to need to be
done to restructure that business," Walsh said.