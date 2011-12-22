DUBLIN Dec 22 IAG hopes to get
regulatory approval for its takeover of German carrier
Lufthansa's British unit bmi by end-March despite
objections from Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways.
"We would like to aim for completion by the aim of March
next year but I am not taking anything for granted," IAG chief
executive Willie Walsh told Irish state broadcaster RTE.
"It will be decided by the competition regulators, not by
Richard Branson. I do not take any note of anything he says."
Walsh also said European politicians needed to show
leadership to get the region out of its debt crisis and ensure
next year would not be any worse than expected.
"I think it is going to be a challenging year, but not of
the same level that we witnessed following the collapse of
Lehman Brothers in 2008. That is clearly subject to politicians
in Europe getting their act together and showing some leadership
and resolving the issues around the euro zone."