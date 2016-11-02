LONDON Nov 2 British airways-owner IAG
said it would start to provide Wi-Fi across its airlines'
shorthaul fleets from 2017, following similar moves from rival
airlines as passengers increasingly demand to stay connected in
the air.
IAG said it signed a deal with satellite company Inmarsat
to be the launch customer for a service which will offer
a 4G broadband network onboard.
The service would be available to people travelling on
British Airways flights from next summer, while its other
airlines, under the Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling brands, would
be equipped with the Wi-Fi technology from later in 2017.
Rival carrier Lufthansa started providing
satellite-based broadband onboard its short-haul flights
starting from last month, while Norwegian has offered
customers free Wi-Fi onboard for some time.
IAG said earlier this year it would start fitting its
long-haul flights with Wi-Fi and that by 2019, 90 per cent of
its airlines' fleets would be fitted with the connectivity
equipment.
