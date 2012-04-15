LONDON, April 15 Virgin Atlantic Airways
said it would appeal an European Union decision to approve
British Airways owner IAG's takeover of British
regional airline bmi, which Virgin had sought to buy itself.
The European Commission agreed the takeover last month,
saying IAG's concessions, which included a pledge to give up
landing slots at London's Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest,
were sufficient to address competition concerns.
But Virgin boss Richard Branson challenged this in a
statement on Sunday, saying the deal would limit consumer
choice.
He added that Virgin would bid for the slots being put up
for sale.