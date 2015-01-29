BRIEF-T-Bull no. of games downloads in April at 10.4 mln
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN APRIL AT 10.4 MILLION
Jan 29 IAI SA :
* Said on Wednesday it expects FY 2015 revenue of 18.5 million zlotys ($4.9 million) and FY 2016 revenue of 28 million zlotys
* Expects an increase in sales in the UK in 2015 as a result of opening a new office in London at the end of 2014
($1 = 3.7622 zlotys)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 18.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO