Jan 29 IAI SA :

* Said on Wednesday it expects FY 2015 revenue of 18.5 million zlotys ($4.9 million) and FY 2016 revenue of 28 million zlotys

* Expects an increase in sales in the UK in 2015 as a result of opening a new office in London at the end of 2014

($1 = 3.7622 zlotys)