BRIEF-Vulcan Materials says priced offering of $250 mln senior unsecured floating rate notes
* Vulcan Materials Co - on june 12, priced offering of $250 million senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2020 - sec filing
PARIS Jan 6 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti warned the European Union on Friday not to let divisions over management of the sovereign debt crisis blow up into serious divisions within the bloc.
"I think that the main danger is the birth and development of a basic failure of understanding between populations and member states and the return of prejudices between the north and south of Europe, old and new member states, with the potential for very, very great divisions," he told a conference in Paris.
Monti said European institutions must build up sufficient means to dispel any doubts among international investors over the solidity of the single currency.
He also repeated a call for the EU not to neglect policies to stimulate economic growth, even as it kept up a drive to control public finances.
He repeated that Italy was on course for a balanced budget by 2013 with a primary surplus, excluding interest rate payments, of 5 percent.
* Yum Brands says aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued in offering was increased to $750 million from previously announced $500 million