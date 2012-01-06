PARIS Jan 6 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti warned the European Union on Friday not to let divisions over management of the sovereign debt crisis blow up into serious divisions within the bloc.

"I think that the main danger is the birth and development of a basic failure of understanding between populations and member states and the return of prejudices between the north and south of Europe, old and new member states, with the potential for very, very great divisions," he told a conference in Paris.

Monti said European institutions must build up sufficient means to dispel any doubts among international investors over the solidity of the single currency.

He also repeated a call for the EU not to neglect policies to stimulate economic growth, even as it kept up a drive to control public finances.

He repeated that Italy was on course for a balanced budget by 2013 with a primary surplus, excluding interest rate payments, of 5 percent.