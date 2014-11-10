(Adds more cost-cutting plans, context)
Nov 10 Iamgold Corp said on Monday it
is shrinking its executive team by 40 percent and taking other
cost-cutting steps as the mid-sized gold miner and its peers
reel from a 40 percent slump in the price of bullion over the
past three years.
Toronto-based Iamgold, which is among the highest-cost gold
producers in the world, said that three senior vice-presidents,
including its heads of project and corporate development, will
be leaving the company.
It is also withdrawing from the World Gold Council as it
reduces its corporate memberships to save money.
Iamgold is not alone in taking drastic steps to reduce its
costs. Struggling gold producers around the world are planning
increasingly tough measures such as scrapping dividends, cutting
jobs, halting projects and shutting mines to survive the latest
price plunge.
Iamgold said it is targeting a 10 percent reduction in
corporate general and administrative costs in 2015 as well as
productivity and cost reduction initiatives at its Rosebel mine
in Suriname and its Essakane mine in Mali.
"We are determined to make this company a stronger
competitor in the gold industry ...," Iamgold President and
Chief Executive Steve Letwin said.
The company's chief operating officer, Gordon Stothart,
chief financial officer Carol Banducci, and senior
vice-president of exploration Craig MacDougall will remain with
the company.
Work on major expansion and development projects will be
considerably reduced, Iamgold said, and third-party design and
engineering teams will be used when needed.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Andrew
Hay)