RPT-Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
Oct 3 Iamgold Corp said it would sell its Niobec rare earths mine in Quebec to a group of companies led by Magris Resources Inc for $500 million in cash, to focus on its core gold mining business.
The sale of Niobec, located in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region in Quebec, includes an adjacent rare earths deposit.
Iamgold will get an additional $30 million when commercial production begins at the adjacent deposit. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.