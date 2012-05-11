May 11 Iamgold Corp's net earnings from continuing operations fell 11 percent, as gold production for the quarter fell and mining costs increased.

January-March net earnings from continuing operations attributable to equity shareholders fell to $119.2 million, or 32 cents per basic share, down from $133.2 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $404.2 million.

Attributable gold production fell 11 percent to 207,000 ounces in the first quarter, the company said in a statement.

Mining costs including depreciation, depletion and amortisation rose about 3 percent to $215.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$10.82 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.