Nov 15 A former U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission official has been appointed to the International
Accounting Standards Board, which writes accounting rules used
in more than 100 countries.
Mary Tokar, the former lead SEC representative for
international accounting issues, will join the IASB in January,
the trustees overseeing the IASB said in a statement.
She replaces Paul Pacter, whose term expires at the end of
2012.
Tokar worked at the SEC from 1994 to 2000. While there, she
chaired an international committee of securities regulators
working on accounting issues.
For more than a decade, she led the international
financial-reporting group at KPMG, one of the world's
largest accounting firms.
London-based IASB, the world's top accounting body, sets
International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS. The group
has been meeting for more than a decade with U.S. accounting
standard-setters to try to align that country's rules and those
of other countries.