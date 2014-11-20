Nov 20 Iaso Private General Obstetric Gynecological and Paediatrics Clinic Diagnostic Therapeutic and Research Center SA

* Announces extraordinary dividend of 0.019 euros per share after tax

* Says shareholder record date for the dividend is Nov. 25

* Says total dividend value is 1.25 million euros, to occur by capitalizing reserves Source text: bit.ly/1vskUd7

