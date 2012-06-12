BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 12 Air Lease Corp plans to make an announcement finalizing an order for 737 MAX aircraft in the next few weeks, Chief Executive Steven Udvar-Hazy said on Tuesday.
The lessor last week confirmed an order for 36 competing Airbus A320neo planes, with options for another 14.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.