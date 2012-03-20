(Adds quotes, detail)
March 20 The International Air Transport
Association has cut its forecast for global airline profits this
year due to a sharp rise in oil prices, saying a spike to $150
per barrel could lead to losses as high as $5.3 billion.
In its financial forecast for 2012, IATA forecast industry
profits of $3 billion on Tuesday, down from a previous estimate
of $3.5 billion. The revised forecast implies an average profit
margin of 0.5 percent, down from 0.6 percent in the forecast
IATA made in December.
"On the good news side, it appears that a worsening of
Europe's sovereign debt crisis has been avoided for now," IATA
director general Tony Tyler told a news conference.
"But this has been replaced by rising oil prices as the
number one risk that the industry faces."
He said there were mitigating factors for airline profits,
such as fuller passenger cabins and some signs of optimism among
purchasing managers, which should increase freight revenues in
the second half of the year.
But the overall situation remained fragile, he said, since
global forecasts are for economic growth of 2 percent this year,
which is historically the break-even point for the industry.
"So it would not take much of a shock to turn our very
modest profit projection to a net loss. Indeed that shock could
be oil."
IATA's chief economist Brian Pearce said the organisation
remained hopeful that oil prices would not spike higher, but the
risk was skewed to the upside.
