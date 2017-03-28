Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
MONTREAL, March 28 An international airline trade organization on Tuesday denounced a Trump administration ban on some electronics on direct flights from several Muslim-majority countries, criticizing the policy as a move toward "more restricted borders and protectionism."
Speaking to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, Alexandre de Juniac, director general and chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), questioned the efficacy of the ban, which prohibits electronics larger than a cellphone on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa. (Reporting by Nelson Wyatt and Alana Wise; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CARACAS, May 27 Courier services have told customers that the Venezuelan customs authority has banned them from importing items such as gas masks, slingshots and bulletproof vests used by some demonstrators in anti-government protests.