Sept 23 Global airlines cut their 2013 industry
profit forecast by 8 percent to $11.7 billion on Monday, citing
weaker growth in parts of Asia and a worsening slowdown in
freight demand.
The International Air Transport Association, which
represents some 200 carriers, said the $1 billion downgrade from
its previous forecast for the whole industry in June also
reflected a spike in oil prices driven by the Syrian crisis.
"The industry situation is not improving as quickly as we
had expected," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said. "I should
stress that this is still an improvement over the 2012 profit of
$7.4 billion."
For 2014, IATA predicted a boost in profit to $16.4 billion
on hopes of rising business and consumer confidence and a
respite in oil prices. However, its chief economist warned any
prolonged spike in fuel costs could upset this scenario.
