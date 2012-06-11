BEIJING, June 11 Malaysia Airports Holdings is
looking to bid for new airport projects in Indonesia, China, and
the Philippines, its chief executive said on Monday.
"We are in initial discussion with them ...(to bid for)
maybe one airport in each country," Tan Sri Bashir Ahmad told
Reuters on the sidelines of an IATA airline conference.
Ahmad said the company was not looking to exit a consortium
led by India's GMR Infrastructure that operates New
Delhi airport, even after Germany's Fraport, another
partner in the group, said last week it was shutting down its
Indian operations as a result of a lack of opportunities.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)