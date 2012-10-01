SINGAPORE/PARIS Oct 1 The world's airlines have raised their profit forecasts for 2012 and expect improved performance in 2013 as efforts by North American airlines to trim capacity have boosted margins and demand in Asia has held up despite a weak global economy, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday.

The association, which represents about 80 percent of global carriers, now expects the $630 billion airline industry to make a net profit of $4.1 billion this year, up from an earlier forecast of $3 billion but still less than half the $8.4 billion achieved in 2011.

The IATA also said in its first forecast for 2013 that industry profits will rise next year to $7.5 billion, helped by passenger traffic expansion of 4.5 percent and cargo expansion of 2.4 percent as global economic growth quickens to 2.5 percent from an expected 2.1 percent this year.

Profit margins will remain razor-thin at 1.1 percent in 2013 versus an expected 0.6 percent in 2012, the association added.

