* Passenger traffic up every month in 2012 so far
* International air freight traffic falls 4.5 pct
GENEVA May 30 International air passenger
traffic rose 7.4 percent in April year-on-year, while freight
traffic fell 4.5 percent, the International Air Transport
Association said on Wednesday.
The number of passengers on international routes has risen
every month this year from unusually low levels in 2011 when
political turmoil in Arab countries and an earthquake and
tsunami in Japan disrupted travel.
Geneva-based IATA's director-general and chief executive
Tony Tyler said the rise in passenger traffic was encouraging,
adding that factors such as high fuel costs were still a worry
for airlines.
"(Passenger growth) comes against an environment of
continuing high oil prices and growing economic uncertainty. So
translating the stronger demand into profits will be difficult,"
he said.
IATA airlines, which include major global carriers and most
domestic operators but not low-cost airlines, account for 84
percent of world traffic.
There were signs the slump in cargo demand may have bottomed
out, with the Middle Eastern airlines showing particularly
strong growth, IATA said.
"It is possible to identify the start of a growth trend in
cargo for some parts of the world. But economic uncertainty in
Europe makes it very difficult to be optimistic in the near to
medium-term," said Tyler.