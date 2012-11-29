GENEVA Nov 29 European air travel recovered
further in October, despite Hurricane Sandy costing the global
industry at least $500 million, the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
European carriers enjoyed a 2.6 percent rise in
international passenger traffic from a year earlier, using up
80.9 percent of capacity. Although growth slowed from
September's 5.5 percent year-on-year rate, it was higher than in
the two other major markets, North America and the Asia-Pacific.
"Although the hurricane negatively impacted international
travel for European airlines in October... the underlying growth
trend shows little sign of slowing, despite weak or no economic
growth in many European economies," IATA said in a monthly
survey of the global air transport market.
Hurricane Sandy forced the cancellation of nearly 17,000
flights to the five most affected airports in New York,
Washington DC and Philadelphia. At its peak on Oct 29, 8-9
percent of global capacity was grounded, equivalent to 1.6
billion seat-kilometres, IATA said.
Globally, international passenger traffic was 3.2 percent up
from October 2011 but down 0.2 percent from September.
Within that total, there were strong regional variations,
with a 12.4 percent year-on-year increase in international
passenger travel on Middle Eastern airlines but only 1.4 percent
growth for Asia-Pacific carriers.
IATA said the Asian airlines could have been held back by
strong competition for long-haul markets and reductions in
international seat capacity by Indian airlines.
North American carriers, the worst hit by Hurricane Sandy,
still eked out a 0.2 percent rise in international air traffic
demand from October 2011, although U.S. domestic traffic fell by
0.7 percent.
Air freight markets have declined significantly over the
past three months, consistent with weak business confidence in
major economies and a slowdown in world trade growth, IATA said.
Asia-Pacific airlines have been weakest, accounting for
two-thirds of the fall in air freight volumes from September to
October. But Middle Eastern airlines have shown strong growth,
with a 13.4 percent rise in air freight traffic compared with
last year.
International freight traffic was down 3.8 percent in
October compared with a year earlier and down 1.9 percent from
September.