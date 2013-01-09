GENEVA Jan 9 International air passenger
traffic climbed 5.6 percent year on year in November, while
freight traffic rose thanks to online shopping demand, the
International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.
Air passenger traffic edged up a more modest 0.2 percent
from October, but freight traffic gained 2.4 percent on the
month as U.S. seasonal online shopping boosted deliveries from
the Asia-Pacific region, IATA said.
"November brought some positive signs for air transport
demand - particularly for air cargo," IATA chief executive Tony
Tyler said in a statement.
"It is premature to consider this a turning point for air
cargo markets in terms of bouncing back and regaining lost
ground," he said, adding: "But when coupled with positive
economic developments in the U.S. and an improvement in business
confidence in recent months, the conditions are aligning to see
a return to growth in 2013."
"In 2013 we expect that cargo volumes will grow 1.4 percent,
and passenger traffic will increase by 4.5 percent worldwide."
Airlines in Latin America and the Middle East enjoyed the
biggest jump in international passenger traffic, up by 11.0 and
10.5 percent since November 2011 respectively.
Capacity grew slower than demand, up 3.1 percent globally,
which means there were fewer empty seats than in November 2011
and airline profit margins should improve as a result.
The smallest annual rise in international traffic growth was
the 2.6 percent among U.S. airlines, where capacity growth came
to just 0.4 percent compared with a year earlier.