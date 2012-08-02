GENEVA Aug 2 International air passenger
traffic rose 7.4 percent in June year-on-year, although
persistent economic uncertainty has led to slower growth rates
than earlier in 2012, the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
Growth in passenger traffic was strongest in the Middle East
where demand grew 18.2 percent in June and outstripped growth in
capacity, meaning fewer empty seats.
Passenger growth was also up on a monthly basis from 5.6
percent in May.
International freight traffic, seen as a short-term leading
indicator of economic growth, rose 1.1 percent in June
year-on-year after a dip of 2.2 percent in May.
"While air freight performance remains soft it is
nonetheless an improvement on the weak market conditions of a
year ago," IATA said.
However, Geneva-based IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler was
cautious about the outlook for the industry because of question
marks over European growth.
"The uncertainty that we see in the global economic
situation is being reflected in air transport's performance,"
Tyler said in a statement.
"The net effect is a demand limbo and consumers and
businesses hedge their spending while awaiting clarity on the
European economic front," he said.
Annual growth rates in February and March were near 10
percent, IATA data showed, although growth was partly due to
travel disruptions in early 2011 due to political turmoil in the
Arab world.