BEIJING, June 11 Turkish Airlines (THY) is studying a possible purchase of revamped medium-haul jets being offered by Airbus or Boeing , its chief executive said.

The flag carrier has a mixed fleet of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 passenger jets and is talking to both manufacturers about their successor versions equipped with fuel-saving engines.

"Of course we are interested," chief executive Temel Kotil said of the re-engined medium-haul models.

"We are working on it but there is no board decison yet," he told Reuters in an interview, adding, "We need to continue to grow because we are still a small airline."