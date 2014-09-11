BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
Sept 11 Ion Beam Applications Sa :
* And Philips join forces to advance diagnosis and treatment of cancer
* Deal to include research, exchange technologies to provide access to proton therapy solutions and enhance oncology care centers globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago