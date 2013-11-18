BRUSSELS Nov 18 Belgian IBA said on
Monday it had completed the sale of its drug discovery arm
Cisbio Bioassays business to private equity group Argos Soditic
in a deal valuing the business at 25 million euros ($33.7
million).
IBA said in a statement that the closing had led to it
receiving a payment of 16.3 million euros, with an additional 1
million euros due to Cisbio Bioassays 2013 results.
There would be a further 1.4 million euros due, likely in
2015, when certain long-term receivables are collected, and a
vendor loan of 7.5 million euros repayable over a maximum seven
years based on an allocation of 60 percent of earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) above a certain threshold.
IBA said it had decided not to keep a minority stake in the
business to allow it to focus on its proton therapy, accelerator
and dosimetry activities.
