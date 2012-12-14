BRUSSELS Dec 14 Belgian cancer treatment equipment maker IBA said on Friday it has sold the first of its compact Proteus ONE radiology systems in Europe.

It said that Centre Antoine-Lacassagne, in Nice, southern France, has secured the funding to buy the device. The total project is worth 20 million euros ($26.17 million) to IBA. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)