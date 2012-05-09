BRUSSELS May 9 Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company Ion Beam Applications said revenues in the first quarter increased by a third, supported by growth in its dominant proton therapy business.

The group said in a statement on Wednesday that its operating profit was higher than last year's, with the bottom line near break even.

IBA, which had said in March 2012 would be a year of transition, with an adjustment of the business and costs required, said it booked no new proton therapy orders so far this year but still had an order backlog of 228 million euros ($296.3 million).

The group said it now targeted revenue growth of between 5 and 10 percent between 2011 and 2015, with a recurring operating profit margin reaching 10 percent.

IBA has sold a 60 percent stake in its molecular imaging division -- which produces tracer drugs that can help identify cancers with radiology -- to U.S. based investment firm SK Capital Partners.

IBA said it received a net amount of 74.7 million euros on April 2 and cut its net debt to 3.3 million euros.

IBA received cash from the deal, but the purchaser has placed a low value on the portfolio of new molecules developed by IBA, which IBA has been forced to book as a loss.

The result in 2011 was a net loss of 60.3 million euros from a profit of 6.6 million euros in 2010.

IBA has said it would not pay a dividend, but would, on completion of the SK Capital deal, carry out a reduction of capital by distributing share premiums worth 5 million euros or 0.18 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Brussels newsroom)