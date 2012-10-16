BRIEF-FDA removes import ban on several of Hisun Pharma's veterinary medicine ingredients
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
BRUSSELS Oct 16 Belgian cancer radiation therapy company Ion Beam Applications (IBA) said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding to install a single-room proton therapy system in Taiwan.
IBA said the system, to delivered to the Changhua Christian Hospital in 2014, was a ProteusONE, a smaller, less expensive system. The company did not disclose financial details.
Proton therapy delivers a special type of radiation targeted at cancerous tumours and designed to have fewer adverse effects on neighbouring healthy tissue. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged the Republican-controlled Congress to complete the job of dismantling Obamacare this summer and move on quickly to another big-ticket item on President Donald Trump's agenda: tax cuts.