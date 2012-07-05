July 5 Cancer company Ion Beam Applications said on Thursday it will delay a vote on a payout to investors while it reaches a settlement in an arbitration case - which may mean it writes down a major part of its 25 million euro ($30.95 million) exposure.

The Belgium-based company had planned to hold an extraordinary general meeting on July 9 where investors were to vote on receiving a payout through a capital reduction.

However, it now plans to postpone the meeting to Sept. 24 while it concludes the settlement of the arbitration procedure over a contract in Essen, Germany.

"The resolution of all disputes is expected to result in the company incurring a non-cash write-down of a significant - but still not precisely known - part of the current 25 million euro total net asset exposure in its balance sheet," it said in a statement.

It added that it should also make about 9 million euros in profit after agreeing to the sale of its shares of IBA's molecular operations in Canada to a Canadian private equity firm.

