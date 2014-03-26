BRUSSELS, March 26 Proton therapy group IBA
on Wednesday said it expected revenues to grow by
between 5 and 10 percent in 2014, driven by demand for its new
products.
The Belgian group, which makes proton therapy centres for
hospitals which offer a more targeted way to treat cancer
compared with traditional radiotherapy, said the new products
included Proteus ONE, a cheaper version of its centres.
They also include Pencil Beam Scanning, which offers
millimetre precision when targeting tumours.
IBA said it became less dependent on one-off projects in
2013, as service revenues made up a quarter of its business.
It kept costs low by implementing efficiency programmes and
was targeting a 10 percent operating profit margin for 2014 up
from 8.6 percent in 2013, it added.
Operating profit before one-off items grew 9.2 percent in
2013 to 18.4 million euros ($25.4 million).
($1 = 0.7258 Euros)
