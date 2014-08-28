BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgian cancer diagnosis and
therapy company Ion Beam Applications (IBA) maintained
its guidance for growth this year despite only a marginal rise
in revenue in the first half.
The company, which makes cancer-treating proton therapy
centres and equipment to measure radioactive dosing, said on
Thursday that revenue rose by just 0.8 percent to 98.2 million
euros ($129.7 million).
IBA said strong growth in income from servicing existing
proton therapy centres was offset by lower sales of proton
therapy equipment, although the company's order backlog rose by
6 percent to 194 million euros.
IBA said the backlog was positive, but it was not clear when
exactly this would transform into revenue due to customers'
production planning.
The Belgian company retained its forecast of revenue growth
this year of between 5 and 10 percent, in line with its
medium-term guidance and of a recurring operating profit (REBIT)
margin of 10 percent, a level it almost hit in the first half.
IBA aims to achieve annual revenue growth of 5-10 percent
over the next three years and resume paying dividends. It last
paid a dividend in 2011 for the financial year 2010 although did
carry out a capital reduction a year later via a distribution of
shares.
Proton therapy offers a more precise targeting of tumours
than traditional radiotherapy, limiting side effects for
patients.
($1 = 0.7573 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)