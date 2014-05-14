BRUSSELS May 14 Belgian cancer diagnosis and
therapy company Ion Beam Applications maintained its
revenue outlook for 2014 even though sales in the first three
months came in below target.
The group, which makes proton therapy devices which offer a
more targeted treatment of tumours compared to traditional
radiotherapy, reported a 4 percent rise in sales in the first
quarter to 46.3 million euros.
This compared with its annual target of a 5 to 10 percent
rise.
IBA said the shortfall was caused by slower conversions of
orders for its proton therapy products at the start of the year,
while its dosimetry business saw a 19 percent increase in
revenues.
The Belgian group sold just 33.1 million euros in its proton
therapy segment in the first quarter, down slightly from 33.7
million euros last year.
However, the company said its backlog of booked orders was
valued at 187 million euros for the first quarter.
IBA maintained its revenue and profitability guidance from
March, reiterating that it expected to reach a 10 percent
operating margin for 2014.
(Reporting By Anna Nicolaou, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)